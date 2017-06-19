42998
41630

World  

Another attack in Paris

- | Story: 199827

A man on the radar of French authorities was killed Monday after ramming a car carrying explosives into a police vehicle in the capital's Champs-Elysees shopping district, prompting a fiery blast, officials said. France's anti-terrorism prosecutor opened an investigation.

No police officers or passers-by were hurt, the Paris police department said. It is unclear why the attacker drove into police, though officials said the incident was apparently deliberate.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said the man was killed after an attempted attack on a police convoy, saying that shows the threat is still very high in the country and justifies a state of emergency in place since 2015. He said he will present a bill Wednesday at a Cabinet meeting to extend the state of emergency from July 15, its current expiration date, until Nov. 1.

He says the current situation in France shows a new security law "is needed" and the measure would "maintain a high security level."

Two police officials told The Associated Press that a handgun was found on the driver, who they said was badly burned after the vehicle exploded. They identified the man as a 31-year-old man from the Paris suburb of Argenteuil who had an "S'' file, meaning he was flagged for links to extremism.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to reveal details of the incident, the second this year on the city's most famous avenue, which is popular with tourists from around the world. An attacker defending the Islamic State group fatally shot a police officer on the Champs-Elysees in April, days before a presidential election, prompting an extensive security operation.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
42520
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
42635
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41263


Passenger spots huge gas leak while waiting for United flight to take off

Must Watch
The passenger said she and her husband seemed to be the only people that saw the leak, which seems… not ideal. The flight...
Pamela Anderson declares love for Julian Assange in online letter
Showbiz
Pamela Anderson declared her love for controversial WikiLeaks...
Guy jumps over flower bed in golf cart, all goes as expected
Must Watch
Golf cart jumping should be the next Olympic sport.
Monday Eats – June 19, 2017
Galleries
The “challenge accepted” edition of Monday Eats! is...
Monday Eats – June 19, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Get some meal planning inspiration for the week!

39238