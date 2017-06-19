41299

World  

Killer heat worsens

- | Story: 199825

Killer heat is getting worse, a new study shows.

Deadly heat waves like the one now broiling the American West are bigger killers than previously thought and they are going to grow more frequent, according to a new comprehensive study of fatal heat conditions. Still, those stretches may be less lethal in the future, as people become accustomed to them.

A team of researchers examined 1,949 deadly heat waves from around the world since 1980 to look for trends, define when heat is so severe it kills and forecast the future. They found that nearly one in three people now experience 20 days a year when the heat reaches deadly levels. But the study predicts that up to three in four people worldwide will endure that kind of heat by the end of the century, if global warming continues unabated.

"The United States is going to be an oven," said Camilo Mora of the University of Hawaii, lead author of a study published Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change .

The study comes as much of the U.S. swelters through extended triple-digit heat. Temperatures hit records of 106, 105 and 103 in Santa Rosa, Livermore and San Jose, Calif., on Sunday, as a heat wave was forecast to continue through midweek. In late May, temperatures in Turbat, Pakistan, climbed to about 128 degrees (53.5 C); if confirmed, that could be among the five hottest temperatures reliably measured on Earth.

"This is already bad. We already know it," Mora said. "The empirical data suggest it's getting much worse."

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
41230
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
42817
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39831


Monday Eats – June 19, 2017

Galleries
The “challenge accepted” edition of Monday Eats! is here.
Monday Eats – June 19, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Get some meal planning inspiration for the week!
Jamie Foxx serenades Serena Williams in back to back years at the ESPY Awards
Must Watch
It almost makes you sad that there isn’t parts 3, 4, 5 or...
Janet Jackson and estranged husband reunite in court
Music
Janet Jackson reunited with her estranged husband Wissam Al Mana...
Daily Dose – June 19, 2017
Daily Dose
Get pumped for today’s Daily Dose!

42392