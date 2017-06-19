42598
Child's death no 'hoax'

A parent of one of the children killed in the 2012 Connecticut school shootings says she won't view the Megyn Kelly interview of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones that aired on NBC's "Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly."

Nicole Hockley's six-year-old son, Dylan, was among the 20 children and six educators killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. She said Monday she won't watch the interview for "obvious" reasons; Jones has called the school shooting a hoax.

In the days preceding her segment on Jones, Kelly had received widespread criticism for giving a platform to a man whose false allegations only added to the pain of the Newtown tragedy and even encouraged people to harass relatives of the victims. In the interview, Jones never gave a direct answer when Kelly pressed him to admit he was wrong and continued to raise questions about the shootings.

One Newtown parent did appear on Kelly's program: Neil Heslin, whose six-year-old son, Jesse Lewis, was killed. When Kelly asked him if he had anything to say to Jones for Father's Day, when the interview aired, he responded, "I think he's blessed to have his children to spend the day with, to speak to. I don't have that."

Lawyers representing 12 people who lost loved ones at Sandy Hook urged NBC News officials not to air the interview.

