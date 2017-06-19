Inside Grenfell Tower

Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed 1 2 3 Detectives investigating the huge fire at the Grenfell Tower in west London have released images and video footage from inside the building that show "the scale of the challenge" investigators face in recovering bodies.

The photos show apartment units with almost nothing recognizable left inside.

The images were taken by a police recovery team that has been working with members of the London Fire Brigade and the London Ambulance Service to browse through what is left of the charred building.

All the images were taken in units where police know that everyone inside has been accounted for.

-with files from CTV