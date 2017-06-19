41299
42992

World  

Highrise death toll climbs

- | Story: 199797

London police said Monday that 79 people are now believed to have died in a highrise apartment building fire.

Police Commander Stuart Cundy gave the new figure during a statement outside Scotland Yard, saying it includes both people who were confirmed dead and others who are missing and presumed dead. 

The new total may change as the investigation continues, Cundy said. The search and recovery operation in the 24-storey Grenfell Tower continues, he said.

"It's hard to describe the devastation the fire has caused," Cundy said, fighting back tears as he spoke.

Britain held a moment of silence for the victims on Monday, with emergency service workers bowing their heads in respect.

The fire ripped through the highrise early Wednesday. Cundy told reporters the "awful reality" was that it might not be possible to identify all the victims.

He said that authorities were continuing to investigate whether any crimes had been committed in the inferno.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
40645
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
39730
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
42166
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Daily Dose – June 19, 2017

Daily Dose
Get pumped for today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – June 19, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Beer. Always worth it.
Tom Hardy launches fundraising campaign for Grenfell Tower blaze victims
Showbiz
Tom Hardy has launched a fundraising campaign for the victims of...
Rally car hits camera drone that got too close to the action
Must Watch
Amazingly, the drone stayed airborne.
Jamie Foxx ‘begrudgingly’ lent vocals to Kanye West’s Slow Jamz
Showbiz
Jamie Foxx "begrudgingly" lent his vocals to Kanye...

38890