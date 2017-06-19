41367
41630

World  

65.6M displaced by war

- | Story: 199796

The number of people displaced from their homes across the world due to war and persecution climbed slightly to a record 65.6 million last year, with the escalating conflict in South Sudan largely accounting for the rise, the United Nations refugee agency said Monday.

The figure that includes refugees, asylum seekers and people uprooted inside their own countries was some 300,000 higher at the end of last year than at the end of 2015, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said. 

Of the total, some 10.3 million people were newly displaced in 2016, around two-thirds fleeing within their own countries, according to an annual report by the group. The total refugee population — people who fled their home countries — was about 22.5 million people, and nearly half of those were children.

Syria's six-year civil war remained the largest single cause of displacement, with 12 million people — around two-thirds of the population — either uprooted within the country or fleeing abroad, the group said.

They were followed by some 7.7 million Colombians, 4.7 million Afghans, 4.2 million Iraqis and 3.3 million South Sudanese.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
39877
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42711


Daily Dose – June 19, 2017

Daily Dose
Get pumped for today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – June 19, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Beer. Always worth it.
Tom Hardy launches fundraising campaign for Grenfell Tower blaze victims
Showbiz
Tom Hardy has launched a fundraising campaign for the victims of...
Rally car hits camera drone that got too close to the action
Must Watch
Amazingly, the drone stayed airborne.
Jamie Foxx ‘begrudgingly’ lent vocals to Kanye West’s Slow Jamz
Showbiz
Jamie Foxx "begrudgingly" lent his vocals to Kanye...

41786
39499