41717
40211

World  

Britain begins Brexit talks

- | Story: 199795

A year after its historic vote, Britain on Monday finally opened negotiations with the other 27 European Union nations about leaving the bloc, with the final outcome, due in 2019, as globally important as it now seems unpredictable.

The two chief negotiators, Michel Barnier of the EU and David Davis from Britain, immediately set off to find common ground in their working relationship, an important touchstone to see how amicable the biggest political divorce in decades will become.

"Our objective is clear. We must first tackle the uncertainties caused by Brexit," centring on citizens living on each other's territory, border arrangements between Ireland and the United Kingdom and the amount that Britain stands to pay to get out of its previous EU commitments, Barnier said.

Davis said he was looking for a "positive and constructive tone" to deal with the myriad issues dividing both sides.

"Our big problem is that we have no picture, no idea at all, what the British want," said German Manfred Weber, the head of the EPP Christian Democrat group in the European Parliament. The other EU countries have a united position, but the British are "in chaos," Weber added.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
39181
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
39387
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Daily Dose – June 19, 2017

Daily Dose
Get pumped for today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – June 19, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Beer. Always worth it.
Tom Hardy launches fundraising campaign for Grenfell Tower blaze victims
Showbiz
Tom Hardy has launched a fundraising campaign for the victims of...
Rally car hits camera drone that got too close to the action
Must Watch
Amazingly, the drone stayed airborne.
Jamie Foxx ‘begrudgingly’ lent vocals to Kanye West’s Slow Jamz
Showbiz
Jamie Foxx "begrudgingly" lent his vocals to Kanye...

42246