41299

World  

Casualties outside mosque

- | Story: 199783

A vehicle struck pedestrians near a mosque in north London early Monday morning, causing several casualties, police said.

One person has been arrested. The London Ambulance Service says the injured are being taken to hospitals. Eyewitnesses reported seeing police give emergency medical treatment to at least one of the injured.

The Muslim Council tweeted that worshippers were struck by a van as they were leaving prayers at the Finsbury Park mosque. It said its prayers are with the victims.

The neighbourhood has two mosques, and several hundred worshippers would have been in the area after attending prayers as part of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The Finsbury Park mosque was associated with extremist ideology for several years after the 9-11 attacks in the United States but was shut down and reorganized. It has not been associated with radical views for more than a decade.

London police have declared the crash a major incident and closed the area to normal traffic.

Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene on Seven Sisters Road at 12:20 a.m. Monday. Many police cars and ambulances responded to the incident.

No other details were immediately available.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
39181
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
42025
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
42948
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42711


Rally car hits camera drone that got too close to the action

Must Watch
Amazingly, the drone stayed airborne.
Jamie Foxx ‘begrudgingly’ lent vocals to Kanye West’s Slow Jamz
Showbiz
Jamie Foxx "begrudgingly" lent his vocals to Kanye...
These people clearly deserve the Darwin award
Galleries
These people need to be rewarded for their stupidity.
These people clearly deserve the Darwin award (2)
Galleries
RIP – all of these people…probably.
‘Long stabby thing’
Must Watch
Clearly Australian morning news shows are way better than the...

39238