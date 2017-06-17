Retrial for Cosby

Photo: The Canadian Press

Bill Cosby's trial on sexual assault charges has ended without a verdict after jurors failed to break a deadlock.

Jurors deliberated more than 52 hours over six days before telling a judge they couldn't reach a unanimous decision on whether "The Cosby Show" star drugged and molested Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

The judge then declared a mistrial for the 79-year-old comedian.

Cosby was charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

His lawyer says Cosby and Constand were lovers sharing a consensual sexual encounter.

Dozens of women have come forward to say he had drugged and assaulted them. This was the only case to result in criminal charges against Cosby.

Prosecutors say they'll retry Bill Cosby on sexual assault charges after his first trial ended in a hung jury.