42377
40211

World  

Retrial for Cosby

- | Story: 199718

Bill Cosby's trial on sexual assault charges has ended without a verdict after jurors failed to break a deadlock.

Jurors deliberated more than 52 hours over six days before telling a judge they couldn't reach a unanimous decision on whether "The Cosby Show" star drugged and molested Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

The judge then declared a mistrial for the 79-year-old comedian.

Cosby was charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

His lawyer says Cosby and Constand were lovers sharing a consensual sexual encounter.

Dozens of women have come forward to say he had drugged and assaulted them. This was the only case to result in criminal charges against Cosby.

Prosecutors say they'll retry Bill Cosby on sexual assault charges after his first trial ended in a hung jury.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
42520
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
42884
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
41479
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42711


Carpenters prank

Must Watch
Not the sharpest tool in the shed, but he meant well!
Daily Dose – June 17, 2017
Daily Dose
Fly your way through today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – June 17, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Surf your way through!
Charlize Theron and Gabriel Aubry spark dating rumors
Showbiz
Charlize Theron and Halle Berry’s ex Gabriel Aubry have...
TGIF Gifs – June 16, 2017
Galleries
Get excited for some TGIF Gifs to take you into the weekend!

40083