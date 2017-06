Photo: USGS

A minor earthquake shook the ground in Washington state Thursday evening.

The 3.7 magnitude quake was centred 115 kilometres west of Lofell, Wash., on the Olympic Peninsula.

The area is northwest of Seattle.

There were no reports of injuries.

According to the US Geological Survey, several hundred people reported feeling the tremor.

There are reports it was also felt as far north as southern Vancouver Island.