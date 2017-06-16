42877
42945

World  

Teen cadets steal cop cars

- | Story: 199663

Three teenagers in a program for those who may want to become officers stole three Los Angeles Police Department vehicles and went on patrol around the city before leading authorities on wild pursuits that ended with crashes, Chief Charlie Beck said.

The trio — two boys and a girl ages 15, 16 and 17 — "gamed the system" and used a vacationing sergeant's name to sign out stun guns and radios and drive the cars right out of a stationhouse parking lot, Beck said. Police are investigating whether the teens impersonated officers and pulled over drivers.

The three were arrested Wednesday after two pursuits ended with crashes in South Los Angeles. A third police car was later recovered around the corner from a police station.

Beck said he had ordered a thorough review of the department's cadet program and policies for managing inventory.

The three were part of a program for teen volunteers who work in police stations and go through an academy to learn about the criminal justice system.

An officer who was patrolling in South Los Angeles on Wednesday saw two of the stolen police vehicles driving together and tried to pull them over. The teens behind the wheel refused to stop and led police on pursuits that ended with two separate crashes.

The teens were arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and other charges. One was wearing a bulletproof vest that had been taken from a police station, the chief said.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
40637
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
42641
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
42635
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40230


These boxes only open when you solve a puzzle

Must Watch
To open these boxes, one has to solve secret mind-bending puzzles, invisible at first glance. The boxes contain rotating discs,
Jamie Foxx planning ‘crazy’ party to celebrate 50th birthday
Showbiz
Jamie Foxx is planning an extravagant party to mark his upcoming...
The worlds sleepiest cat just wants to sleep
Must Watch
“Please stop honking your horn, I’m not going to...
Daily Dose – June 16, 2017
Daily Dose
Our most deadly Daily Dose is here!
Daily Dose – June 16, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Lessons on how to up your cool game and more!

42818