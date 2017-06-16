42877
42379

World  

German change-maker dies

- | Story: 199655

Helmut Kohl, the physically imposing German chancellor whose reunification of a nation divided by the Cold War put Germany at the heart of a united Europe, has died at 87.

Kohl's Christian Democratic Union party posted on Twitter: "We are in sorrow. #RIP #HelmutKohl."

The daily newspaper Bild reported that Kohl died Friday at his home in Ludwigshafen.

Over his 16 years at the country's helm from 1982 to 1998 — first for West Germany and then for all of a united Germany — Kohl combined a dogged pursuit of European unity with a keen instinct for history. Less than a year after the November 1989 fall of the Berlin Wall, he spearheaded the end of Germany's decades-long division into East and West, ushering in a new era in European politics.

It was the close friendships that Kohl built up with other world leaders that helped him persuade both anti-communist Western allies and the leaders of the collapsing Soviet Union that a strong, united Germany could finally live at peace with its neighbours.

"Helmut Kohl was the most important European statesman since World War II," Bill Clinton, the former U.S. president, said in 2011, adding that Kohl answered the big questions of his time "correctly for Germany, correctly for Europe, correctly for the United States, correctly for the future of the world."

"The 21st century in Europe really began on his watch," Clinton said, describing Kohl as "a man who was big in more than physical stature."

Kohl's legacy includes the common euro currency that bound Europe more closely together than ever before. Kohl lobbied heavily for the euro, introduced in 1999, as a pillar of peace — and when it hit trouble more than a decade later, he insisted there was no alternative to Germany helping out debt-strapped countries like Greece.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
41380
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
40637
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
42635
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42817


These boxes only open when you solve a puzzle

Must Watch
To open these boxes, one has to solve secret mind-bending puzzles, invisible at first glance. The boxes contain rotating discs,
Jamie Foxx planning ‘crazy’ party to celebrate 50th birthday
Showbiz
Jamie Foxx is planning an extravagant party to mark his upcoming...
The worlds sleepiest cat just wants to sleep
Must Watch
“Please stop honking your horn, I’m not going to...
Daily Dose – June 16, 2017
Daily Dose
Our most deadly Daily Dose is here!
Daily Dose – June 16, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Lessons on how to up your cool game and more!

43253