Grief turns to anger

Photo: The Canadian Press A woman touches a missing poster on a tribute wall near the fire-gutted Grenfell Tower in London.

Relatives of those missing after a highrise tower blaze in London posted pictures of their loved ones Friday in the desperate hope of news, as grief following the tragedy has turned to outrage at authorities accused of being lax in meeting building standards.

Firefighters searching the smouldering ruin in west London have recovered six bodies from the 24-storey Grenfell Tower, while 11 others have been located but cannot yet be removed from the gutted structure. The death toll is still expected to rise substantially.

Families searching for their loved ones have blanketed the area near the tower with posters searching for answers, as attention turned to whether recent refurbishment on the building was done properly. The blaze ripped through the building early Wednesday, trapping many residents in their homes.

"I do sense the anger," Conservative lawmaker Andrea Leadsom said as she faced the fury of local residents during a tour of the site.

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Police commander Stuart Cundy responded to speculation that the number of dead could exceed 100, saying: "From a personal perspective, I really hope it isn't."

Britain's Press Association reported that some 70 people were missing after compiling a list of verified reports. Authorities have not yet issued a figure.

London Police said an investigation had been launched to determine whether the blaze involved any crimes and May announced a public inquiry.