42377
42379

World  

Cosby jury deadlocked

- | Story: 199565

Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial said Thursday they are deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in 2004, but a judge ordered them to keep trying to reach a unanimous decision in a case that has already helped obliterate the TV star's career and nice-guy reputation.

The panel deliberated about 30 hours over four days before telling Judge Steven O'Neill they "cannot come to a unanimous consensus on any of the counts" against Cosby, 79, who is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

The judge sent them back to the jury room to keep talking and denied a defence motion for a mistrial.

The sequestered jurors have appeared increasingly tired and upset after deliberating late into the night the past three days. Some jurors looked defeated as the judge ordered them to continue deliberating. One, more upbeat, nodded along.

The case involves Cosby's sexual encounter with Andrea Constand, 44, at his suburban Philadelphia home. Constand says Cosby gave her pills that made her woozy, then violated her. His lawyer says Cosby and Constand were lovers sharing a consensual moment of intimacy.

The 12-member jury must come to a unanimous decision to convict or acquit. If the panel can't break its impasse, O'Neill could declare a hung jury and a mistrial. In that case, prosecutors would get four months to decide whether they want to retry the TV star or drop the charges.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
39730
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
43012
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
42711
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Tiger cubs learning to swim for the first time

Must Watch
“Aww! I want to swim with tigers!” — Famous last words
Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn reprise DodgeBall characters for charity campaign
Showbiz
Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn have reprised their characters from...
Syria’s goalkeeper forgets he has a leg, punches the ball halfway down the field
Must Watch
Goalkeepers will generally punt or throw the ball out from their...
Best of Seven – Selfies June 15, 2017
Galleries
It’s okay to be your selfie! Choose your favourite below!
Old man jamming out to Metallica
Must Watch
I think it’s safe to say that this is who we all want to be...

40083