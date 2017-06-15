43096
Meth in his underwear

Federal agents have arrested a man in Los Angeles for allegedly trying to smuggle nearly four pounds of crystal methamphetamine in his underwear.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the drugs were seized Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport. Authorities say the man, a French citizen, was trying to return to his home in French Polynesia when he was found to have packages of meth hidden in the areas of his groin and upper thigh.

The man's companions were removed from a plane and their baggage searched.

Authorities say more meth was found in the carry-on luggage of a man and woman and in the lining of the woman's underwear.

Both also were arrested.

42635


