Robot to probe nuke plant

A Japanese industrial group unveiled Thursday a robot designed for underwater probes of damage from meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant after the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Remote controlled robots are key to the decades-long decommissioning process for the plant. But super-high radiation and structural damage inside the reactors hampered earlier attempts to inspect areas close to the reactors' cores.

The developers say they plan to send the new "mini manbo," or "little sunfish," probe into the primary containment vessel of Unit 3 at Fukushima in July to study the extent of damage and locate parts of melted fuel thought to have fallen to the bottom of the chamber, submerged by highly radioactive water.

The robot, about the size of a loaf of bread, is equipped with lights, manoeuvres with tail propellers and collects data using two cameras and a dosimeter.

During Thursday's demonstration at a test facility near Tokyo, the probe slowly slid down a rail and glided across the water. A team operated it remotely, with one guiding the robot while another adjusted a cable that transmits data and serves as the robot's lifeline. The probe entered a mock-up of a containment vessel, its lights glowing in the murky water.

Officials want to send the probe deep into the reactor to illuminate the area underneath its core.

