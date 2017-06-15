42598
Escapees still on the lam

The search for two Georgia inmates sought in the killing of their guards during an escape from a prison bus went into its third day Thursday, and the scope of the manhunt is expanding.

Authorities do not know whether Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose are still in Georgia or still travelling together, Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills told reporters Wednesday.

"They've certainly had time to get out of the state," Sills said.

Sills said the two inmates overpowered and killed Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue early Tuesday on a bus that should have been secured as it carried inmates between prisons. The pair then carjacked a driver who pulled up behind the bus, and fled in his Honda Civic down state Highway 16 in Putnam County, southeast of Atlanta.

Signs of the fugitives turned up hours later and 25 miles north, in Madison, where they ransacked a house, ditched their prison uniforms, and took food and likely clothes as well. Then they stole a pickup truck from a nearby industrial site sometime between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, Sills said.

The Honda was found Wednesday, concealed in a wooded area near the burglarized house, Sills said. 

