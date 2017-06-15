Aussie PM's Trump parody

42877

Australia's prime minister said he was disappointed that excerpts of an off-the-record speech he gave at Parliament House parodying President Donald Trump were broadcast by a television network on Thursday.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull made fun of both Trump and the Australian government's dismal opinion polls during a lighthearted speech Wednesday night at an annual ball hosted by the Parliamentary Press Gallery.

"Donald and I, we are winning and winning in the polls. We are winning so much. We are winning like we have never won before," Turnbull said in a speech apparently recorded on a phone and broadcast by Nine Network.

"We are winning in the polls. We are, we are — not the fake polls, not the fake polls — they're the one we're not winning in. We're winning in the real polls, you know, the online polls. They are so easy to win," he added to laughter.

"Did you know that? I know that, did you know that? I kind of know that. I know that. They are so easy to win. I have this Russian guy ..." the broadcast concluded.

Turnbull's office and the press gallery reacted angrily to the speech being broadcast. Turnbull said he was disappointed by the leak, telling Melbourne Radio 3AW: "it's a breach of protocol, it's a breach of faith and all those things.... But you know, it's light hearted, it's affectionate, good natured and the butt of my jokes was myself," Turnbull said.

