Rodman's N. Korea visit

Dennis Rodman has delivered a message from President Donald Trump to North Korea — sort of.

On Thursday, the former NBA player gave the country's sports minister a copy of Trump's book "The Art of the Deal," a present intended for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

It wasn't signed by Trump, who was Rodman's boss for two seasons of the "Celebrity Apprentice" reality TV show. Rodman has said his visit has nothing to do with the White House.

While his previous visits in 2013 and 2014 often drew controversy, Rodman has said this week he's just here to meet old friends and have a good time.

He and his small entourage have been spending time hanging out with young North Korean basketball players and visiting local sights.

He watched a North Korean men's basketball team and met Sports Minister Kim Il Guk. Along with the Trump book, other gifts he presented for Kim Jong Un include a copy of "Where's Waldo? The Totally Essential Travel Collection," a mermaid puzzle, two sets of soap and two autographed jerseys.

Rodman also met North Korean Olympic athletes, including judo gold medallist An Kum Ae.