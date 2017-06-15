Mauled by a grizzly

41299

Three people were mauled Wednesday after coming across a grizzly bear and her two cubs while they were hiking in a heavily wooded area just north of Alaska's largest city, in an area were two aggressive bears have already been killed this week.

Anchorage authorities said four young people were hiking in the woods around the Eagle River campground when three of them were injured after running into the bear and two young cubs. Police said in a release that the juveniles were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The fourth youth wasn't injured.

"It's possible this group just surprised a mother brown bear," Alaska Department of Fish and Game spokesman Ken Marsh said. "She reacted defensively, pretty much in brown bear fashion."

Anchorage police said that while responding officers were searching for the hikers, they were charged by the bear and shot at it. The bear took off into the woods, Armed game officers took up the search, Marsh said.

The officers followed specks of blood up a river, but the trail dissipated. Marsh said that indicates whichever bear was shot was not mortally wounded.

The search for the bears was called off after about three hours and would not resume. Instead, he said signs warning people of bear activity in the area would be posted.

