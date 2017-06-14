41717

World  

UPS worker opens fire

- | Story: 199442

A UPS employee opened fire at a San Francisco package delivery facility on Wednesday, prompting a massive police response in a neighbourhood near downtown, officials said.

UPS spokesman Steve Gaut told The Associated Press that an employee fired inside the facility before the drivers were sent out to do their normal daily deliveries. Gaut said four people were injured and that he believed the shooter "turned the gun on himself."

ABC News is reporting four people are dead, plus the gunman.

Gaut did not have immediate information about anyone's condition. Nor did Brent Andrew, spokesman for Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, which had received the victims. He did not know exactly how many people.

Auto shop owner Robert Kim said he heard about five to eight rapid gunshots. The next thing he knew, he said, "a mob of UPS drivers" was running down the street screaming "shooter, shooter."

Police confirmed the shooting at the facility in the Potrero Hill neighbourhood, about 2 1/2 miles from downtown San Francisco but didn't release further information.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
42311
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
42057
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
41051
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40230


Weird Wednesday – June 14, 2017

Galleries
Welcome to our “Are you sure about that?” edition of Weird Wednesday.
Weird Wednesday – June 14, 2017 (2)
Galleries
If this gallery doesn’t pump you up, nothing will.
Skiing in Vermont in June looks… grassy
Must Watch
There’s more green than white on Vermont’s Killington...
Backstreet Boys extend Las Vegas residency
Music
The Backstreet Boys have extended their Las Vegas residency into...
How an F1 steering wheel works
Must Watch
All those buttons and no cruise control

34932