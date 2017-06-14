270,000 in refugee city

Photo: The Canadian Press

At a kindergarten on the edge of the world's largest refugee camp, there are no notebooks. When it's time to practice writing skills, children sit under a tree to doodle in the dirt while teachers use a blackboard.

"Maybe this term we will provide the books," said Kevin Afura, who teaches at the school for 500 children operated by the aid group Save the Children. "They write on the ground."

Schooling is the latest challenge in this overcrowded refugee settlement where basic facilities like toilets are in short supply. This school's only classroom is a tent in which dozens of kids swarm an overwhelmed teacher. She soon releases them to the playground, where they either swing and slide or simply go home.

The sprawling Bidi Bidi refugee settlement in northern Uganda is home to over 270,000 refugees from neighbouring South Sudan's civil war, most of them women and children. There is an urgent need to keep the thousands of children in school despite funding shortages that have slowed the pace of humanitarian work, including a reduction in food rations for some refugees.

This month Uganda hosts a United Nations-backed summit at which it hopes to raise global awareness of the crisis. Authorities have said they need about $2 billion as thousands of South Sudanese continue to pour in.

At Ombechi Primary School, supported by Uganda's government, head teacher Olega Drangu said some children attend in tattered clothes. Pencils and notebooks are few. Nearly half its 1,470 students are refugees.