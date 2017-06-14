12 dead in tower fire

Photo: The Canadian Press

UPDATE: 10:10 a.m.

Police say the death toll in the London tower blaze has risen to 12, and that the figure was expected to rise.

Steve Apter of the London Fire Brigade said pockets of fire were still blazing at west London's Grenfell Tower, a high-rise apartment block, more than 16 hours after first reports of fire early Wednesday.

He said crews have rescued 65 people from the building, and that firefighters have searched most of the tower and reached the top floor. Police commander Stuart Cundy said Wednesday he did not anticipate further survivors.

Police declined to say how many people were missing.

ORIGINAL: 8:40 a.m.

Reports of the fire at Grenfell Tower in North Kensington, west London, came in just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

The first fire crews arrived at the scene within minutes, and the London Fire Brigade soon declared it a major incident. The brigade sent 45 fire engines and over 200 firefighters to the scene.

Residents say the blaze appeared to start in an apartment on a lower floor and spread upward rapidly. The block was covered in thick black smoke and parts of it were still ablaze by midday Wednesday.

Police confirmed Wednesday that six people died but they expect to toll to rise after a complex recovery operation that will last days.

Ambulance officials say 74 people were being treated in hospitals across London for a range of injuries and smoke inhalation. Of those patients, 20 are in critical care.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is not yet known and declined to speculate about how it started and spread so quickly.

Grenfell Tower is a 24-storey public housing block containing 120 homes that is part of the Lancaster West Estate. It was built in 1974 and owned by the local authority, the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.

Residents say fire alarms didn't ring, and that they had complained for years to local authorities about building safety in vain, including maintenance of firefighting equipment and blocked emergency accesses.