Frenzy outside Cosby court

Photo: The Canadian Press Bill Cosby walks from the courtroom during jury deliberations in his sexual assault trial.

For all the ways the judge in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has streamlined the case inside the courtroom, the frenzy outside grows larger and wilder each day of jury deliberations.

The media presence, large but manageable during five days of testimony last week, has ballooned as the verdict seems near. Hotel rooms are sold out for miles. Victim advocates grow in number on the courthouse steps, and the Cosby camp's spin grows louder.

Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt, who guides the vision-impaired Cosby throughout his day, has drawn throngs of cameras with his updates on Cosby's mood — "very confident," is a common refrain — and assertions that the 79-year-old comedian isn't getting a fair shake.

On Friday, he took to the steps to float the idea that Cosby might testify when the defence case opened on Monday. It never happened, but the suggestion was enough to dominate the headlines just as prosecutors were closing their case with Cosby's damaging deposition testimony.

"Cosby's team is trying to plant seeds of doubt about this trial with his fans so they don't abandon him. They're tugging on the heart strings of nostalgia," said David La Torre, who ran Penn State's public relations during the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal. "Their parallel strategies make sense, given what's at stake for Mr. Cosby. He's fighting for his personal and professional lives."