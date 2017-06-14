41367
40211

World  

Frenzy outside Cosby court

- | Story: 199405

For all the ways the judge in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has streamlined the case inside the courtroom, the frenzy outside grows larger and wilder each day of jury deliberations.

The media presence, large but manageable during five days of testimony last week, has ballooned as the verdict seems near. Hotel rooms are sold out for miles. Victim advocates grow in number on the courthouse steps, and the Cosby camp's spin grows louder.

Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt, who guides the vision-impaired Cosby throughout his day, has drawn throngs of cameras with his updates on Cosby's mood — "very confident," is a common refrain — and assertions that the 79-year-old comedian isn't getting a fair shake.

On Friday, he took to the steps to float the idea that Cosby might testify when the defence case opened on Monday. It never happened, but the suggestion was enough to dominate the headlines just as prosecutors were closing their case with Cosby's damaging deposition testimony.

"Cosby's team is trying to plant seeds of doubt about this trial with his fans so they don't abandon him. They're tugging on the heart strings of nostalgia," said David La Torre, who ran Penn State's public relations during the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal. "Their parallel strategies make sense, given what's at stake for Mr. Cosby. He's fighting for his personal and professional lives."

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
40906
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
38602
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
42518
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
36570


How an F1 steering wheel works

Must Watch
All those buttons and no cruise control
A world where animals are comically round and bouncy
Must Watch
As humans become progressively rounder, why not see how animals...
Daily Dose – June 14 2017
Daily Dose
We’re breaking the rules in today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – June 14 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
“Wait, what?”
Jerry Seinfeld slams the Kardashians
Showbiz
Veteran comedian Jerry Seinfeld refuses to let his children watch...

38784