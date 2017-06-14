41044

Vandals hit Little Mermaid

Danish police say Copenhagen's famed Little Mermaid statue was found doused with paint early Wednesday, for the second time in two weeks.

Police said the bronze was covered in blue and white paint, and "Free Abdulle" was written on the ground in front of the statue. It was not clear who it was referring to.

In a Twitter statement, police said city workers were removing the paint.

On May 30, red paint was doused on the girl-sized statue. No one has been apprehended,

The Little Mermaid was created in tribute to the Danish storyteller Hans Christian Andersen. Sitting on a rock at the entrance of the Copenhagen harbour since 1913, she has been a popular target for vandals, who have blown her off her perch, beheaded her, and painted her.

