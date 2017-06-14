42598
Tall ships back in Boston

A majestic maritime gathering is bringing more than 50 grand sailing vessels from 14 countries into Boston Harbor.

Tall ships from Europe, South America and the U.S. are converging on the city as part of the Rendez-Vous 2017 Tall Ships Regatta, a trans-Atlantic race spanning the United Kingdom, Bermuda and other locations. Boston is the only U.S. port on the route.

Organizers of Sail Boston promise Saturday's dramatic arrival will be a can't-miss spectacle. The city has hosted a number of tall ships in recent years, but hasn't seen a Grand Parade of Sail since 2000.

With the U.S. Coast Guard's Eagle leading the way, the estimated 56 ships will parade in flotillas past Castle Island and the historic fort that guards the harbour's approach as they make their way up the main harbour channel.

They'll then dock at various piers in Boston and remain open for public boarding until they depart for Quebec City on June 22.

