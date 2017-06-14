42598

World  

6 dead in towering inferno

A deadly overnight fire raced through a highrise apartment tower in London, Wednesday, killing at least six people and injuring 74 others. One desperate woman threw a baby out of a high window and a man on the ground managed to catch the child, a witness said.

Flames from the inferno lit up the night and black smoke spewed from the windows of the Grenfell Tower in North Kensington where more than 200 firefighters battled the blaze. A plume of smoke stretched for miles across the sky after dawn, revealing the blackened, flame-licked wreckage of the building, which was still burning over 12 hours later.

"This is an unprecedented incident," Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton told reporters. "In my 29 years of being a firefighter I have never, ever seen anything of this scale."

She told reporters she feared firefighters would find more victims still inside the building.

People in apartments enveloped by the quickly advancing flames and thick smoke banged on windows and screamed for help to those watching down below, witnesses and survivors said. One resident said the fire alarm did not go off.

Police commander Stuart Cundy gave the death toll but added the figure was likely to rise "during what will be a complex recovery operation over a number of days."

Paul Woodrow, head of operations for the London Ambulance Service, said 20 of the injured were in critical condition.

Witnesses described a white, polystyrene-type material falling like snow from the building as it burned. Some feared the charred tower block might collapse but a structural engineer said the building was not in danger, London Fire Brigade said, adding "it is safe for our crews to be in there."

