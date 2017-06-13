42877

World  

Deadpool upload charges

- | Story: 199395

Federal prosecutors say a man was arrested in central California for allegedly uploading the Marvel film "Deadpool" to his Facebook page days after its February 2016 release.

The United States Attorney's Office for the Central District of California says 21-year-old Trevon Maurice Franklin was arrested Tuesday on a federal criminal charge of copyright infringement.

The arrest follows an FBI investigation.

The office says the film copyrighted by the Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation was viewed more than 5 million times on Franklin's Facebook page.

It says Franklin used the screen name "Tre-Von M. King" to upload the film, which was one of the highest-grossing movies in 2016.

If convicted, Franklin faces a statutory maximum penalty of three years in federal prison.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
39830
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
42809
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
39387
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42443


Bonus Daily Dose – June 13, 2017

Daily Dose + Galleries
Maybe it’s because The Tango staff is enjoying a couple vacation days and had to schedule some stuff in advance. Maybe...
Bonus Daily Dose – June 13, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose + Galleries
There are harsh consequences to life…
Watching pros play with this simple skill toy is immensely satisfying
Must Watch
Throw your fidget spinner out the window and get yourself a Kwist...
Lionel Richie was in ‘denial’ about severity of knee injury
Music
Lionel Richie had convinced himself he could carry on performing...
What it’s like to serve in South Korea’s mandatory military service
Must Watch
“You’re sacrificing two years of your youth for the...

34932