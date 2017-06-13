Rolling toward 420 launch

Photo: The Canadian Press Nevada state Sen. Don Gustavson smells a sample of marijuana at the Blum medical marijuana dispensary in Reno, Nev.

If Nevada officials have their way, tourists and residents will be able to buy pot legally ahead of Independence Day.

But before recreational marijuana launches in the state best known for slot machines and showgirls, a judge must decide who has the right to distribute Nevada's newest cash crop.

The powerful liquor lobby and state-regulated medical marijuana dealers are fighting over who should be licensed to do that. Nevada is the only legal pot state where alcohol distributors were given the first shot at distribution licenses under the law that voters approved in November.

However, Nevada's Department of Taxation said in a draft regulation in March it had determined interest wasn't high enough among alcohol distributors, so it has the authority to allow existing medical marijuana shops to provide pot to retailers already qualified to sell it. The system would be used until permanent regulations are put in place on Jan. 1, 2018.

The department revised its final regulation in May to reflect it had not yet formally determined there was "insufficient" interest among existing holders of alcohol distribution licenses. But the alcohol distributors said the writing already was on the wall and filed suit, arguing they get first dibs.

On Tuesday, Carson City District Judge James Wilson rejected the state's request to throw out the lawsuit. He said he'll hold a daylong hearing Monday intended to resolve the dispute that could throw a wrench into plans to launch Nevada's first sales of pot for recreational use on July 1 at existing medical dispensaries.

In the meantime, Wilson left in place a temporary restraining order he issued May 30 prohibiting the issuance of any marijuana distribution licences.