42377

World  

Rolling toward 420 launch

- | Story: 199394

If Nevada officials have their way, tourists and residents will be able to buy pot legally ahead of Independence Day.

But before recreational marijuana launches in the state best known for slot machines and showgirls, a judge must decide who has the right to distribute Nevada's newest cash crop.

The powerful liquor lobby and state-regulated medical marijuana dealers are fighting over who should be licensed to do that. Nevada is the only legal pot state where alcohol distributors were given the first shot at distribution licenses under the law that voters approved in November.

However, Nevada's Department of Taxation said in a draft regulation in March it had determined interest wasn't high enough among alcohol distributors, so it has the authority to allow existing medical marijuana shops to provide pot to retailers already qualified to sell it. The system would be used until permanent regulations are put in place on Jan. 1, 2018.

The department revised its final regulation in May to reflect it had not yet formally determined there was "insufficient" interest among existing holders of alcohol distribution licenses. But the alcohol distributors said the writing already was on the wall and filed suit, arguing they get first dibs.

On Tuesday, Carson City District Judge James Wilson rejected the state's request to throw out the lawsuit. He said he'll hold a daylong hearing Monday intended to resolve the dispute that could throw a wrench into plans to launch Nevada's first sales of pot for recreational use on July 1 at existing medical dispensaries.

In the meantime, Wilson left in place a temporary restraining order he issued May 30 prohibiting the issuance of any marijuana distribution licences.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
40906
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
42809
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
41479
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42711


Bonus Daily Dose – June 13, 2017

Daily Dose + Galleries
Maybe it’s because The Tango staff is enjoying a couple vacation days and had to schedule some stuff in advance. Maybe...
Bonus Daily Dose – June 13, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose + Galleries
There are harsh consequences to life…
Watching pros play with this simple skill toy is immensely satisfying
Must Watch
Throw your fidget spinner out the window and get yourself a Kwist...
Lionel Richie was in ‘denial’ about severity of knee injury
Music
Lionel Richie had convinced himself he could carry on performing...
What it’s like to serve in South Korea’s mandatory military service
Must Watch
“You’re sacrificing two years of your youth for the...

38674