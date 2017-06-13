Killers on the loose

Photo: The Canadian Press Ricky Dubose (shown) and Donnie Russell Rowe escaped after killing two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia.

A Georgia sheriff said officers were "desperately" searching Tuesday for two inmates who somehow got through a gate inside a prison bus, killed two guards and got away.

"My biggest worry is they're going to kill somebody else," Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said.

The two men overpowered and disarmed the guards about 6:45 a.m. as 33 inmates were being driven between prisons, Sills told reporters. One of them fatally shot both guards, and then they jumped out of the bus and carjacked a driver who happened to pull up behind them on a rural highway, Sills said.

"We are still desperately looking for these two individuals. They are armed with 9 mm pistols that were taken from these correctional officers. They are dangerous beyond description. If anyone sees them or comes into contact, they need to call 911 immediately," the sheriff said.

Multiple agencies have contributed to a reward of $60,000 for information leading to the arrests of the two inmates, Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles said.

The fugitives — Donnie Russell Rowe, serving life without parole, and Ricky Dubose, who has elaborate tattoos on his face and neck — carjacked a "grass green," four-door 2004 Honda Civic with the Georgia license plate number RBJ-6601.

Sills said the two inmates got a head start by taking and tossing the Honda driver's cellphone and leaving the other 31 prisoners locked inside the bus on state Highway 16.

Later Tuesday, the manhunt shifted about 25 miles (40 kilometres) to the north to the city of Madison, where two men fitting their description were seen entering a Family Dollar store less than a mile (1.6 kilometre) from a house that was burglarized. Sills said the men then vanished again and authorities have no reason to believe they have split up.

"If I knew where they were, I would not be talking with you," Sills said at a news conference.