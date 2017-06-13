Massive highrise blaze

Photo: The Canadian Press

UPDATE 9:37 p.m.

London's Metropolitan Police say a number of people are being treated for a range of injuries in a massive highrise fire, but did not provide more specifics. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Twitter that a major incident had been declared.

Flames and smoke were still shooting from windows all the way up one side of the Grenfell Tower in North Kensington more than three hours after the blaze started.

The London Fire Brigade said 45 fire engines and 200 firefighters were called to the scene and Assistant Fire Commissioner Dan Daly said it was a large and very serious incident.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are working extremely hard in very difficult conditions to tackle this fire," he said in a post on the brigade's Facebook page.

The London Ambulance Service said it has sent 20 ambulance crews to respond to a London apartment building fire Wednesday morning. Metropolitan Police said earlier that two people were being treated for smoke inhalation. An updated figure was not available.

The fire involved nearly every floor of the 27-storey building.

ORIGINAL

Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment highrise in London.

One side of the building appeared to be in flames. Forty fire engines and 200 firefighters had been called to the scene early Wednesday morning.

The building is the Grenfell Tower in west London.

The Metropolitan Police said two people were being treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and cordons were in place.

George Clarke, the presenter of "Amazing Spaces," told Radio 5 Live he was covered in ash even though he was 100 metres from the scene.

He said he saw people waving flashlights from the top level of the building and saw rescuers "doing an incredible job" trying to get people out.