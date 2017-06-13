42598

World  

'Vegas Vickie' no more

- | Story: 199384

The famous neon sign of a cowgirl in downtown Las Vegas has been taken down as part of the construction of a planned casino-resort.

After more than two decades on Fremont Street, "Vegas Vickie" was dismantled Tuesday.

Casino owner Derek Stevens says his company is looking for a home for the neon sign. It was created in 1980 and originally dubbed "Sassy Sally" after a casino of that name.

Stevens' company is planning to transform the space previously occupied by the Las Vegas Club.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
39830
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
42809
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
36570
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41479


Bonus Daily Dose – June 13, 2017

Daily Dose + Galleries
Maybe it’s because The Tango staff is enjoying a couple vacation days and had to schedule some stuff in advance. Maybe...
Bonus Daily Dose – June 13, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose + Galleries
There are harsh consequences to life…
Watching pros play with this simple skill toy is immensely satisfying
Must Watch
Throw your fidget spinner out the window and get yourself a Kwist...
Lionel Richie was in ‘denial’ about severity of knee injury
Music
Lionel Richie had convinced himself he could carry on performing...
What it’s like to serve in South Korea’s mandatory military service
Must Watch
“You’re sacrificing two years of your youth for the...

38100