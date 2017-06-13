42377

World  

Landslides kill at least 68

Heavy rain triggered landslides that killed at least 68 people in southeast Bangladesh, officials said Tuesday, as police and soldiers struggled to reach the remote districts with aid.

It was not immediately clear if any villagers were still missing after large chunks of mud swept over thatched homes and settlements in three hilly districts on Monday.

Reports said scores of people were injured and the death toll could rise.

Military spokesman Rezaul Karim said several soldiers were killed while clearing debris and mud from a highway. Five injured soldiers were flown to a military hospital in Dhaka.

Rains that began early Monday had cleared by Tuesday, allowing rescuers to work faster in searching for survivors. But the firefighters, police and soldiers deployed to help were having trouble reaching some affected areas, said Reaz Ahmed, a senior disaster management official.

"The death toll could rise since many areas remain cut off," he said.

