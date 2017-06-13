US not 'combat ready'

Photo: The Canadian Press Defence Secretary Jim Mattis

Defence Secretary Jim Mattis blamed the inability of Congress to deliver an annual defence budget for what he called a shockingly poor state of combat readiness as the United States faces fierce rivals, including what he described as an "urgent and dangerous threat" from North Korea.

Testifying Monday night before the House Armed Services Committee, Mattis took aim at lawmakers for repeatedly approving short-term spending measures that provide too little money and lack the authority the service branches need to prepare their troops for the battlefield.

Congress has "sidelined itself from its active constitutional oversight role," Mattis said. "It has blocked new programs, prevented service growth, stalled industry initiative and placed troops at greater risk." Despite support from the committee, Mattis said "Congress as a whole has met the present challenge with lassitude, not leadership."

Mattis said North Korea's "continued pursuit of nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them has increased in pace and scope." He called Pyongyang's programs to build weapons of mass destruction "a clear and present danger to all."