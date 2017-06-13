41717
Former president arrested

U.S. authorities arrested former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli Monday in Florida on an extradition warrant from his country, where he is accused of political espionage and corruption.

U.S. Marshals Service spokesman Manny Puri says Martinelli was in custody at a federal detention centre in Miami. The former president was arrested near his home in Coral Gables, Florida.

Martinelli is expected to appear before a judge for an extradition hearing.

Panama's government requested Martinelli's extradition last September to face accusations he spied illegally on his political rivals and intercepted the telephone calls of more than 100 people, including politicians, business and labour leaders, and critical journalists.

The former president from 2009-2014 has denied wrongdoing and contends the case is political persecution by his successor.

