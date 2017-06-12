Tropical storm hits Mexico

42877
Tropical Storm Calvin lashed parts of southern Mexico with rains and high winds on Monday before making landfall along a coastal stretch near beach communities popular with tourists.

Mexico's National Water Commission reported that the storm touched land in the early evening just east of the town of Ayutla, in Oaxaca state.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm's centre was about 40 miles (70 kilometres) west-southwest of Salina Cruz late Monday, and it was moving northwest at 5 mph (7 kph).

It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) but was expected to weaken as it continued heading inland.

A tropical storm warning remained in effect for the coast from Salina Cruz to Laguna de Chacahua, and the centre said further heavy rains and flooding were expected.

Forecasters said Calvin is expected to dump 5 to 10 inches of rain across Oaxaca, Guerrero and Chiapas states with higher isolated accumulations possible, threatening landslides and flash floods.

Tropical Storm Beatriz soaked the same area with torrential rains in early June.

Calvin is the third tropical storm of the eastern Pacific season, which began May 15.

39867