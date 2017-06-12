42598
Duchess visits victims

The Duchess of Cambridge has visited victims of the London Bridge attacks who are recovering in a hospital.

Prince William's wife praised the efforts of staff at King's College Hospital in treating victims from the rampage in which three men killed eight people in a vehicle and stabbing attack. Police killed the three attackers.

The former Kate Middleton on Monday met hospital staff members, many of whom treated victims of Khalid Masood, who mowed down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before stabbing a police officer in March.

She says: "To go through this sort of event twice, it is quite unprecedented."

Emergency consultant Malcolm Tunnicliff praised Kate and other royals for visiting. Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall visited patients earlier.

He says "it is a massive lift."

