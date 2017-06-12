No 'manspreading' on bus

Photo: Twitter

If you're taking a bus in the Spanish capital, be sure to keep your legs to yourself.

Madrid authorities on Monday started putting up signs banning the practice of 'manspreading' — opening one's legs so wide you invade other's seating space —on city buses as part of their new etiquette guidelines.

EMT municipal transportation company says the sign is designed to discourage physical postures that bother people.

The sign features an illustration of a man with splayed legs with a red 'X' above. The text beneath urges passengers to "respect the space of others."

There are no sanctions or fines for those indulging in the practice.

The bus company incorporated the ban following an internet signature campaign by a woman's group, Mujeres en Lucha (Fighting Women).

EMT said it felt its initiative, which also includes asking passengers not to eat or drink on buses, to keep their backpacks on or put their feet up on seats, was being well received. Again, there are no sanctions for any of these other requests.