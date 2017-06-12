42598
40211

World  

No 'manspreading' on bus

- | Story: 199241

If you're taking a bus in the Spanish capital, be sure to keep your legs to yourself.

Madrid authorities on Monday started putting up signs banning the practice of 'manspreading' — opening one's legs so wide you invade other's seating space —on city buses as part of their new etiquette guidelines.

EMT municipal transportation company says the sign is designed to discourage physical postures that bother people.

The sign features an illustration of a man with splayed legs with a red 'X' above. The text beneath urges passengers to "respect the space of others."

There are no sanctions or fines for those indulging in the practice.

The bus company incorporated the ban following an internet signature campaign by a woman's group, Mujeres en Lucha (Fighting Women).

EMT said it felt its initiative, which also includes asking passengers not to eat or drink on buses, to keep their backpacks on or put their feet up on seats, was being well received. Again, there are no sanctions for any of these other requests.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
42057
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
40947
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
41479
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42639


Monday Eats! – June 12, 2017

Galleries
A whole boatload of food awaits!
Monday Eats! – June 12, 2017 (2)
Galleries
If only we had bottomless stomachs…
Few things feel as great as receiving a birthday surprise
Must Watch
Full Story from his sister’s Facebook post: “So today...
Jared Leto not ready to be a dad
Showbiz
Jared Leto is not ready for fatherhood because there's still...
Heidi the dog really, really loves watching ‘Planet Earth’
Must Watch
Do you get excited when your favorite show comes on? Probably not...

38100