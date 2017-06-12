Cosby avoids taking stand

Photo: The Canadian Press

Bill Cosby's lawyers put on a case consisting of just one witness and six minutes of testimony Monday, wrapping up the defence side in the sexual assault trial without the comedian himself taking the stand.

The jury was expected to hear closing arguments next and could get the case in the afternoon.

The big question going into Monday's proceedings was whether Cosby would testify — a high-stakes gamble that could have allowed him to work his charm on the jury but could have also exposed him to blistering cross-examination about some of the scores of other women who say they were assaulted by the comic once known as America's Dad.

With Cosby's wife of 53 years, Camille, looking on in the courtroom for the first time in the 6-day-old trial, the TV star ended the suspense by telling a judge that he had decided not to take the stand after talking it over with his lawyers.

Judge Steven O'Neill asked Cosby a series of questions designed to make sure he was aware of his right to testify and wasn't pressured into deciding against it. Cosby spoke loudly as he answered, responding "YES!" or "NO!"

The lone defence witness was the detective who led the 2005 investigation into allegations that Cosby drugged and violated Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Detective Richard Schaffer was one of 12 witnesses who testified during the prosecution case. In his six-minute appearance Monday, Shaffer said that Constand had visited with Cosby at an out-of-state casino and that police knew he had vision problems more than a decade ago. Cosby has said he is legally blind because of glaucoma.

The judge shot down a defence request to call a second witness, a woman who worked with Constand at Cosby's alma mater, Temple University.

Cosby, 79, could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted. He has said the sexual encounter with Constand was consensual.