Melania, son move in

Photo: The Canadian Press President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and their son and Barron outside the White House.

The first family is together again under the same roof: the White House.

After nearly five months of living apart, President Donald Trump's wife, Melania, announced Sunday that she and the couple's young son have finally moved into the executive mansion at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Mother and son broke with tradition by living at Trump Tower in New York since the inauguration so that Barron, now 11, could finish the school year uninterrupted; the president lived and worked at the White House.

"Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home! #Movingday," the first lady tweeted Sunday evening after she and Barron arrived at the White House with Trump. The tweet accompanied a photo of the Washington Monument as seen from the White House Red Room.