TV host in fiery crash

Photo: The Canadian Press The car involved in a crash in which Richard Hammond escaped serious injury.

Former Top Gear host Richard Hammond, a presenter of Amazon's car-themed TV show The Grand Tour, escaped serious injury Saturday in a fiery crash while filming in Switzerland.

Program-makers said Hammond was airlifted to hospital with a fractured knee. The Rimac Concept One electric supercar was reduced to a twisted, blackened mess after it crashed and caught fire.

The program said in a statement that Hammond crashed after completing a climb during a demonstration run at the Hemberg hill race.

"Richard was conscious and talking, and climbed out of the car himself before the vehicle burst into flames," it said. "He was flown by air ambulance to hospital in St. Gallen to be checked over, revealing a fracture to his knee."

The show said no one else was involved, and the cause of the crash was under investigation.

Hammond, 47, hosts the adrenaline-fueled automotive show with Jeremy Clarkson and James May. The trio are the former hosts of the BBC program Top Gear.

Clarkson tweeted that "it was the biggest crash I've ever seen and the most frightening but incredibly, and thankfully, Richard seems to be mostly OK."

In 2006, Hammond suffered a brain injury when he crashed in a rocket-powered dragster. He recovered and returned to Top Gear a few months later.