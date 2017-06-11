41299

Live fight at fashion show

A fight broke out at the Opening Ceremony fashion show Friday night, but it was all part of the plan.

A model tripped during the runway show and shoved another before an all-out brawl unfolded, choreographed by stuntwoman Zoe Bell and set to a live score by Wu-Tang Clan beatmaster The RZA.

Designer Humberto Leon said the collection, with its bright hues and rope accents, was inspired by the American Southwest.

The fashion show at L.A. Live, however, was pure Los Angeles.

"We decided to embrace the LA-ness that we love, which is like this fun, other world - this Hollywood side. We decided to bring that into the show," Leon said after the show, timed to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the brand's LA store.

"These stuntwomen have never all been together before. And they're all friends. And there's never been a movie where they're needed — 10 women stunt doubles," he continued. "So in many ways, this was also celebrating girl power and yeah, almost like a bunch of sisters coming together. Obviously everyone makes up at the end, so it's a fight for good."

For RZA, creating a live soundtrack presented a new challenge.

"It was deep. I haven't done Broadway yet, you know what I mean?" he said. "I think it was really unique. And I think they pulled it off. When the sleeves came out - because we rehearsed it without the full costume. So when the sleeves came out and all of that, it just made it like wow - now I see. It was fun."

 

