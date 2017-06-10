42377
40211

World  

U.S. soldiers killed

- | Story: 199173

Three U.S. soldiers were killed and another was wounded Saturday in eastern Afghanistan, the Pentagon said.

An Afghan official said the deaths and injury stem from an attack by an Afghan soldier, who also died.

In a statement from Washington, the Pentagon didn't provide details about what led to the deaths of the U.S. soldiers. It said the incident was under investigation.

A spokesman for the provincial governor in Nangarhar province, Attahullah Khogyani, said in a statement that the attack took place in the Achin district.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says in a statement that a Taliban loyalist had infiltrated the Afghan army "just to attack foreign forces."

In March, an Afghan soldier was killed after he opened fire on foreign forces at a base in Helmand province, wounding three U.S. soldiers.

White House spokesman Raj Shah told reporters travelling with President Donald Trump in New Jersey that Trump was "following the emerging situation in Afghanistan."

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
39830
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
40230
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38264


Neymar attempts a crazy long-range shot across Hollywood Boulevard

Must Watch
An Olympic gold medal winner and star ftbol player for both Barcelona and Brazil, Neymar Jr added another credential to his name...
Michael Keaton saved pal’s life with Heimlich manoeuvre
Showbiz
Michael Keaton once saved a friend from choking by performing the...
Parenting memes that will make you LOL so hard it will wake up your kids
Galleries
The parenting struggle is real
Parenting memes that will make you LOL so hard it will wake up your kids (2)
Galleries
Can’t they install on/off switches on the kids?
Baby rhino is so very excited to go for a walk with his human friends
Uncategorized
His human friends are equally excited but also deeply nervous...

42966