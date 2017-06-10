Trump commits to NATO

Photo: The Canadian Press President Donald Trump and Romania's President Klaus Werner Ioannis at Friday press conference.

President Donald Trump says the United States is committed to the mutual defence of NATO members, casting aside concerns that his failure to mention the commitment last month weakened the alliance.

Trump said Friday that he was "committing the United States to Article 5." That article in the NATO treaty says an attack on one member is an attack on all members and binds the allies to come to that country's defence.

European countries and others expressed concern last month when Trump did not mention the clause in a speech at NATO headquarters in Brussels. In that speech, Trump demanded that allies live up to a pledge to spend 2 per cent of their gross domestic product on defence by 2024. He did not specifically mention Article 5, which has only been invoked once, after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

"I'm committing the United States to Article 5," Trump told reporters at a news conference Friday with visiting Romanian President Klaus Iohannis. "Certainly we are there to protect, and that's one of the reasons that I want people to make sure we have a very, very strong force by paying the kind of money necessary to have that force. But yes, absolutely, I'd be committed to Article 5."

The White House later reaffirmed the commitment in a statement announcing that Trump will visit Poland next month as part of his second foreign trip. It said that in addition to showing America's support of Poland, the trip will also emphasize the president's commitment to strengthening NATO's "collective defence."