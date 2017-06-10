42599
Trump says Comey lied

Punching back a day after his fired FBI director's damaging testimony, President Donald Trump on Friday accused James Comey of lying to Congress and said he was "100 per cent" willing to testify under oath about their conversations.

Trump cryptically refused to say whether those private exchanges were taped — a matter at the heart of the conflicting accounts of what passed between them at a time when Comey was leading an FBI investigation into Russia's interference in the presidential election and its ties to the Trump campaign.

He asserted that nothing in Comey's testimony to the Senate pointed to collusion with Russia or obstruction of justice. "Yesterday showed no collusion, no obstruction," Trump said.

He further denied ever asking Comey for his "loyalty," contradicting Comey's detailed sworn testimony about a private dinner the two men had in the White House.

"No I didn't say that," Trump stated abruptly, taking questions at a joint press conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in the Rose Garden. Asked if he would make that denial under oath, he said, "100 per cent."

Trump's aides have dodged questions about whether conversations relevant to the Russia investigation have been recorded, and so did the president, in series of teases.

"Well, I'll tell you about that maybe sometime in the very near future," Trump said. Pressed on the issue, he insisted he wasn't "hinting anything," before adding, "Oh you're going to be very disappointed when you hear the answer, don't worry."

