Cosby prosecution rests

Photo: The Canadian Press

Prosecutors wrapped up their case against Bill Cosby on Friday, saving until practically the very end the comedian's damaging, decade-old testimony about giving quaaludes to women he wanted to have sex with.

The prosecution called 12 witnesses over five days of testimony in the sexual assault case that could send the 79-year-old TV star to prison for the rest of his life. The defence will begin presenting its side Monday.

Testifying under oath in 2005, Cosby said he obtained several prescriptions for quaaludes in the 1970s and offered the now-banned sedatives to others, "the same as a person would say, 'Have a drink,'" according to the deposition read to the jury.

"When you got the quaaludes, was it in your mind that you were going to use these quaaludes for young women that you wanted to have sex with?" Cosby was asked. "Yes," he said.

Cosby is on trial on charges he drugged and sexually violated former Temple University women's basketball team employee Andrea Constand, now 44, at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

In the deposition, which became public nearly two years ago, Cosby said he gave Toronto native Constand three half-tablets of the cold and allergy medicine Benadryl. Prosecutors have suggested he gave her something stronger — perhaps quaaludes, a popular party drug in the 1970s.

Defence lawyer Brian McMonagle, clearly wanting to move past Cosby's talk about giving drugs to women, asked no questions about it on cross-examination.

The final prosecution witness, toxicologist Dr. Timothy Rohrig, testified that wooziness and other effects Constand described could have been caused by Benadryl or quaaludes.