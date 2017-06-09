UK's May vows to stay

Photo: The Canadian Press Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn

Spectacularly punished by voters who took away her majority in Parliament, a politically wounded but defiant Theresa May soldiered on Friday as Britain's prime minister, resisting pressure to resign.

Having called an early election in hopes of getting an increased majority that could have strengthened her hand in Britain's exit talks with the EU, May instead saw her majority evaporate completely — leaving her fortunes hanging by a thread and dark clouds over the Brexit negotiations just 10 days before they are due to start.

She insisted that she would stick to the Brexit timetable. But she was forced into an alliance with a small party in Northern Ireland just to stay in power. Grim-faced, May said her Conservatives and the Democratic Unionist Party would together form a new government "that can provide certainty and lead Britain forward at this critical time."

Perplexed EU leaders, unexpectedly faced with the prospect of dealing with now-shaky British leadership, sought Friday to make sense of the drama, but also made clear that while Britain might be accorded time to regroup, it should not expect an extension of the two-year deadline for the Brexit talks to end.

Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier tweeted that "negotiations should start when U.K. is ready." But EU Council President Donald Tusk said: "We know when they must end." Mostly, the EU mood was one of frustration that the already tough Brexit talks were likely to become only more difficult.

With 649 of 650 seats in the House of Commons declared, May's bruised Conservatives had 318 — short of the 326 they needed for an outright majority and well down from the 330 seats they had before the election.