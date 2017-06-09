Red Bull heir on the lam

Photo: The Canadian Press Deputy spokesperson of the Office of the Attorney General Prayuth Bejraguna talks to reporters in Bangkok, Friday.

Thai law enforcement officials say they don't know where the son of one of the country's wealthiest families has escaped, but they're confident they'll catch Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya before the statute of limitations runs out in a deadly hit-and-run case.

Prosecutors held a news conference Friday to assure the public they're going after the high profile fugitive whose grandfather co-founded the Red Bull energy drink brand. The case has prompted public fury over the appearance of corruption and impunity.

The attorney general's spokesman, Prayuth Bejraguna, offered no specifics about how they will go about finding Vorayuth, and Amnat Chotchai, the head of the attorney general's foreign division, said "while we do not know his whereabouts, there are documents that we could prepare in advance."

Authorities delayed prosecuting Vorayuth after the 2012 hit-and-run that killed police Sgt. Maj. Wichean Glanprasert until earlier this year, when The Associated Press published an expose showing Yoovidhya had been living the high life at his family's vacation home in London.

Since the report, authorities issued an arrest warrant, revoked his passport and promised to ask Interpol to issue a "Blue Notice" advising officials in 190 countries that Vorayuth is wanted.