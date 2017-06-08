Tories could lose majority

Photo: The Canadian Press A police officer watches over a polling station on the Isle of Dogs in London.

An exit poll has projected that Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party will win the biggest share of seats in Britain's Thursday election but could fall short of a majority in Parliament.

If confirmed, the result will be humiliating for May, who called a snap election in the hope of increasing her majority and strengthening Britain's hand in exit talks with the European Union. The plan appears to have backfired, and she could face pressure to resign.

The survey predicted the Conservatives will get 314 seats and the Labour Party 266. It projected 34 for the Scottish National Party and 14 for the Liberal Democrats.

A party needs to win 326 seats in the 650-seat House of Commons to form a majority government.

Based on interviews with voters leaving polling stations across the country, the poll is conducted for a consortium of U.K. broadcasters and regarded as a reliable, though not exact, indicator of the likely result.

During the last election, in 2015, the Conservatives did better than the exit poll predicted, and senior Conservatives said Thursday that they would take a wait-and-see approach.

"It's still very, very early in the evening," said Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire. "It's too early in the night to be drawing conclusions."

The forecast is much better than expected for the opposition Labour Party, which had been expected to lose seats under left-wing leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The poll was released after polls closed at 10 p.m., ending an unsettled national election held in the shadow of three deadly attacks in as many months.

Results will come in over the next few hours for all 650 seats in the House of Commons.