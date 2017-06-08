41717

London attack on video

Dramatic video footage released Thursday shows the moment when armed British police swooped into a busy market area near London Bridge and shot dead three attackers after they killed eight people and stabbed dozens.

The surveillance camera footage shows the first police car rolling forward as the attackers lunge at a man to stab him late Saturday night. Within minutes, the attackers are shot dead and another police car arrives as people are seen running for their lives. One police officer is seen kicking the body of one of the dead attackers. Some 48 rounds were fired to stop the attack within eight minutes.

Meanwhile, six men were been arrested for terrorism offences as voting began in Britain's national election.

Detectives from London police's counterterrorism command raided properties in east London on Thursday, detaining three people on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism offences.

The three, who were not connected to the weekend attack on London Bridge, are being questioned at a south London police station.

Separately, police investigating the London Bridge attack made three arrests in Ilford, also in east London, late Wednesday. Police are hunting any possible accomplices in the attack.

